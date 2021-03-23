OTTAWA - Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal Liberals will table a budget on April 19.
It will be the first federal budget in more than two years, after the government opted not to introduce one in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Canada.
It will also be Freeland’s first budget as finance minister; she took on the portfolio last summer following Bill Morneau’s resignation.
The budget is expected to provide a full accounting of all government spending through the pandemic, which has sent the deficit for the fiscal year to almost $400 billion.
It is also expected to outline the Liberals’ plan to spend between $70 billion and $100 billion over the coming years in fiscal stimulus to help the economy recover.
The government has previously said the spending plan will include measures to create a national child-care system, improve skills training and help green the economy.
Freeland said the government went into the pandemic with strong finances, which allowed it to provide unprecedented support to Canadians.
"We will continue to do whatever it takes to support Canadians and Canadian businesses," Freeland told the House of Commons Tuesday.
"And we have a plan for jobs and robust growth."
The government will need to get the support of at least one major opposition party to pass its budget. Failure would mean the government falls and would almost certainly provoke a federal election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.
