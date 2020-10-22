OTTAWA - The Liberals will not turn a Conservative motion into a test of confidence in their minority government — despite arguing the motion is so broad and its demand for documents so massive that it could get in the way of running the country.
However, they are warning there is no way they can produce all the documents demanded in the 15 days stipulated in the motion, which calls for a sweeping probe by the House of Commons health committee into a host of issues relating to the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If the motion passes, the government will do everything it can to respond," Kevin Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the government House leader, told the Commons at the start of debate on the motion Thursday.
"However, I would like to point out that the 15-day timeline outlined in the motion will be physically impossible for the government to meet."
The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote Monday and has the support of both the Bloc Quebecois and NDP.
A spokesman for government House leader Pablo Rodriguez said later Thursday that the government will not consider the vote to be a confidence matter.
The government did declare another Conservative motion earlier this week to be a confidence matter, in part because Liberals argued it would paralyze the government.
The government survived a confidence vote Wednesday on that motion — which would have created a special committee to investigate the WE Charity affair and other alleged examples of corruption — with NDP, Green and Independent MPs grudgingly joining with the Liberals to defeat the motion.
But all opposition parties blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for turning the issue into a confidence matter that threatened to plunge the country into an election.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole insisted Thursday that the point of the health committee motion is to get the answers that will improve upon Canada's response to the pandemic, not force an election.
"How would an election in the second wave of a pandemic improve our response?" O'Toole said.
"How would that help the well-being of Canadians? Mr. Trudeau is willing to put his own political fortunes, a continued coverup, ahead of the well-being of Canadians."
The new motion was actually introduced by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner at the health committee several weeks ago. But it was stalled by Liberal members who objected to the massive scope of the motion and the effort it would take to amass all the documents demanded.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu took up that argument Thursday, contending the motion is overly broad and would bog down public servants and swamp MPs with an avalanche of documents.
The move is "intentionally meant to overwhelm the department," Hajdu told the House of Commons.
Among other things, the motion would direct the health committee to scrutinize the government's slow progress in approving rapid COVID-19 testing, the impact of the government's reliance on World Health Organization recommendations that delayed travel restrictions and wearing of face masks, the Public Health Agency of Canada's communications strategy, the partial shutdown of the Global Public Health Intelligence Network early warning system and the adequacy of federal health transfer payments to the provinces.
And it would order the government to turn over all memoranda, emails, notes and other records from the Prime Minister's Office, the Privy Council Office, various ministers' offices and departments, and the Public Health Agency of Canada on a raft of issues, including the government's preparations for the pandemic and the purchase of personal protective equipment and testing products.
The demand for documents concerning the purchase of PPE could be particularly sensitive for the government. It has used a national security exemption to keep some procurement contracts secret, arguing that the intense global competition for PPE makes it prudent to protect the names of suppliers of items that are particularly hard to come by, such as N95 respirators, gloves and swabs.
A national security exemption also allows the government to purchase supplies more quickly.
The Conservative motion makes some allowance for national security concerns, stipulating that any redactions to the demanded documents be made only by the parliamentary law clerk and only for national security or personal privacy reasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated Liberal MP Darren Fisher said something in the House of Commons on Thursday, Oct. 22, when he said it at health committee earlier this month.
