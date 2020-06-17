Parks Canada says camping will be allowed as early as Monday at 31 national parks across the country. Here is a list of parks that are opening their campgrounds:
Newfoundland and Labrador:
— Terra Nova National Park
_ Gros Morne National Park
Nova Scotia:
_ Cape Breton Highlands National Park
— Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site
Prince Edward Island:
— Prince Edward Island National Park
New Brunswick:
— Kouchibouguac National Park
— Fundy National Park
Quebec:
— Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve
— Forillon National Park
— La Mauricie National Park
Ontario:
— Thousand Islands National Park
— Bruce Peninsula National Park & Flowerpot Island (Fathom Five National Marine Park)
— Point Pelee National Park
— Pukaskwa National Park
Manitoba:
— Riding Mountain National Park
Saskatchewan:
— Prince Albert National Park
— Grasslands National Park
Alberta:
— Elk Island National Park
— Waterton Lakes National Park
— Banff National Park, including Lake Louise
— Jasper National Park
— Wood Buffalo National Park
British Columbia:
— Kootenay National Park
— Yoho National Park
— Glacier National Park
— Mount Revelstoke National Park
— Gulf Islands National Park Reserve
— Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Northwest Territories:
— Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve
— Wood Buffalo National Park
— Nahanni National Park Reserve
Yukon:
— Kluane National Park and Reserve
Source: Parks Canada
