TORONTO - A local health unit reported a second death in Ontario linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, saying it may be a case of community transmission, as the premier strongly urged people to practise social distancing and self-isolation.
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott wasn't immediately able to confirm the death, but Halton Region Public Health said the man in his 50s also had an underlying health condition.
The man did not travel outside of Canada recently, nor does he have a known link to another confirmed COVID-19 case, said Halton Region's medical officer of health.
"The indication is there is local transmission," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, though she cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.
"This is the tragic proof that we need to work together to slow down the spread of COVID-19.... Do your part and do it now. We only have one shot at this."
Elliott said it is still unknown whether COVID-19 was the cause of death in the first linked fatality in the province, or if that 77-year-old man died from another cause while also having the novel coronavirus.
Ontario reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Thursday — the largest single-day increase — bringing the total in the province to 257, including the one earlier death and five resolved cases.
Premier Doug Ford stressed it is "critical" that everyone practise social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"We must do everything possible to avoid a situation where we see a sudden and dramatic spike in the number of cases and as a result add to the already significant burden on our health-care system," he said.
Telehealth Ontario — the service Ontarians are asked to call if they have COVID-19 symptoms — is swamped with calls.
Technical difficulties from Wednesday after 300 new lines were added have now been addressed, and the province has since added 1,300 more lines. The Ministry of Health said there were 13,500 calls made to Telehealth on Wednesday alone.
Told of reports that people are going into work after travelling, Ford urged people to follow public health advice and self-isolate for 14 days upon returning from outside the country.
"Does it come to public shaming by your neighbours or your co-workers? Folks, we're in a critical situation right now," he said.
"Do not go into work. Do not go into public spaces. Do not be selfish and go out. Stay isolated for two weeks as we require. We don't have the resources and the police to be knocking on everyone's door and saying, 'Are you staying in?'"
The Ontario government passed emergency legislation Thursday afternoon aimed at protecting workers forced to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ford said it will apply to employees under investigation, supervision or treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Workers in isolation or in quarantine and those who need to provide care to someone related to COVID-19, including for a school or daycare closure, would also be protected.
The bill passed with rare all-party support in just over an hour of debate during a special session of the legislature.
Given social distancing, only 26 members were in the house: 13 governing Progressive Conservatives, eight New Democrats, two Liberals, one Green, one Independent, and the Speaker.
The politicians sat spread across the chamber at Queen's Park, with several desks between each member.
A bill that creates temporary exemptions allowing municipal councils to meet via teleconference and to waive noise bylaws to allow grocery deliveries 24 hours a day was also passed.
The legislature will now be suspended until March 25, two days later than it was previously set to return after March break. Finance Minister Rod Phillips is set to deliver a scaled-back economic forecast that day instead of the planned full budget.
Government house leader Paul Calandra acknowledged the unusual nature of the one-day sitting, but conceded there could be more like it as the Progressive Conservative government responds to the evolving situation.
"Like everybody else, I hope that this is resolved very quickly," Calandra said. "But until the medical officer of health tells us otherwise, this could be the new norm for the Ontario legislature for the foreseeable future."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.
