An agreement to delay logging of an old-growth stand of British Columbia forest is giving a one-year reprieve to one of Canada's most endangered species.
Just a tiny handful of spotted owls remain in the Canadian wild, with some estimates putting the number as low as three.
B.C., the federal government and a First Nation have announced a deal to hold off logging the stand of trees for a year while the governments continue working on a recovery plan for the owls.
The affected area is near Spuzzum, in south-central B.C.
The plan is part of a larger conservation agreement between Ottawa and the province that will help preserve other species at risk such as fishers and native bumblebees.
B.C. has a captive breeding program that now has 28 spotted owls whose offspring will be released into protected habitats.
The province has about 281,000 hectares of protected spotted owl habitat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.
