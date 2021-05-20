OTTAWA - Nunavut's sole MP says she will not seek re-election when Canadians next go to the polls.
In a social media post Thursday, New Democrat Mumilaaq Qaqqaq says that after weeks of reflection and consultation with friends and family she has decided not to run for a second term.
Qaqqaq said last month she was taking time off after her doctor recommended a two-week leave of absence as she dealt with personal health issues.
She had returned to political duties in January after an earlier two-month leave prompted by a housing tour in her territory that she said led to burnout, anxiety and depression.
First elected in 2019, the 27-year-old lawmaker did not offer a reason in her post for the decision to step back from politics, but says New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh and the NDP have listened to her voice.
She says federal institutions like the House of Commons are not easily changed and that governments fail to help Indigenous communities without "immense" pressure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.