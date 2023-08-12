The annual Perseid meteor shower is reaching its peak this weekend.
The American Meteor Society says the best time to see these speedy streaks of light is after midnight and preferably close to dawn.
Those in outside locations where the sky is clear and free of light pollution might be lucky enough to see a meteor per minute.
They should be fairly easy to see because there will be only a sliver of a moon to contend with in the night sky.
The Perseids, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, is the result of the Earth colliding with dusty debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle.
You don't need a telescope or binoculars to see the meteors as they burn up in the atmosphere, and they can appear just about anywhere in the sky.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.