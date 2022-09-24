TORONTO - The winning numbers in Friday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $70 million: 15, 17, 21, 24, 28, 32 & 43.

Bonus: 27

MAXMILLION:

01, 02, 04, 11, 14, 29 & 50

01, 09, 28, 30, 34, 36 & 47

01, 10, 17, 23, 30, 39 & 42

01, 10, 18, 19, 27, 42 & 50

02, 04, 11, 17, 35, 42 & 50

02, 06, 27, 29, 37, 39 & 43

02, 07, 26, 28, 32, 36 & 41

02, 08, 09, 19, 30, 35 & 43

02, 09, 18, 37, 44, 47 & 50

02, 26, 31, 33, 38, 39 & 46

03, 13, 23, 31, 41, 48 & 50

03, 19, 21, 28, 29, 38 & 46

04, 11, 19, 20, 27, 31 & 42

04, 12, 14, 15, 16, 22 & 50

05, 08, 11, 22, 36, 49 & 50

05, 11, 19, 27, 30, 42 & 48

06, 07, 10, 25, 33, 36 & 42

06, 11, 17, 21, 25, 35 & 44

07, 08, 38, 39, 41, 42 & 48

07, 14, 18, 25, 29, 32 & 37

07, 14, 18, 34, 35, 43 & 46

08, 12, 13, 17, 26, 42 & 45

09, 10, 16, 17, 28, 37 & 41

10, 20, 25, 29, 30, 31 & 43

11, 16, 31, 37, 40, 43 & 50

11, 20, 21, 24, 41, 47 & 48

13, 19, 30, 40, 43, 47 & 49

15, 17, 18, 19, 23, 26 & 34

18, 28, 29, 30, 35, 41 & 42

21, 22, 27, 33, 36, 44 & 50

22, 24, 29, 30, 31, 40 & 47

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

