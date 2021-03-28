VANCOUVER - Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a woman dead in North Vancouver, B.C., yesterday.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Yannick Bandaogo has undergone surgery for self-inflicted injuries, and is in police custody.
Police have not named the woman who died, but say she was in her 20s.
Six others were injured in the attack in and around a public library, and police say their injuries vary in severity.
They say all six are expected to survive.
Investigators say they're still trying to determine whether Bandaogo had any relationship with his alleged victims.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2021.
