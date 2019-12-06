EDMONTON - A defence lawyer says a man who is accused of killing his 19-month- old son and leaving him outside an Edmonton church was an inept parent, but not a murderer.
The toddler's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.
Joey Crier and his then-girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of Anthony Joseph Raine.
Crier has pleaded not guilty.
His lawyer, Alexandra Seaman, said in her closing statement at Crier's trial that her client was negligent, failed to provide the necessaries of life and left Anthony outside the church.
But she said the Crown had not established intent to prove second-degree murder.
"The ultimate inquiry that this court must grapple with is whether Mr. Crier is guilty of murder or guilty of manslaughter," Seaman told Queen's Bench Justice David Labrenz on Friday.
The judge is hearing the case without a jury.
"There is an admission that this is, in fact, manslaughter."
Seaman said it's not known exactly how the boy died.
"It's not the court's function to guess."
Crown prosecutor Allison Downey-Damato said she believed she and her colleague, Monica Sabo, have proved their case.
"The facts of this case are reasonably straight forward," Downey-Damato said earlier Friday.
She said both Crier and Mack owed Anthony a duty of care. But she suggested that the evidence shows Crier carried out the abuse and Mack might have participated behind the closed door of a bedroom.
"Against the backdrop of abuse and animus toward Anthony, he was murdered," argued Downey-Damato.
The medical evidence, she said, showed that the boy had suffered multiple blows to his head. That trauma damaged the nerves in his brain, which contributed to his death, she said.
"Anthony's body tells us what happened to him," she said. "This was not a loss of control.
"This was a baby who was subjected to a series of ongoing assaults."
Downey-Damato added that evidence showed Anthony did not die immediately.
"His death was three to 18 hours later," she said. "His injuries would have been obvious and apparent to everybody."
She said Crier didn't ask for help and kept Anthony hidden and isolated until he was abandoned outside the church.
"No one found him for three days."
Downey-Damato said Crier told police in an interview entered as evidence that Anthony said 'dad' as Crier walked away, but Crier acknowledged he didn't feel a bond or attachment to his son.
"He abandoned a brutally beaten baby."
There are no other reasonable alternatives in the case, she said.
"He intended to cause the bodily harm," she said. "An inference of intent can be drawn from his conduct and all of the facts and circumstances of this case.
"There's no other possible explanation."
Labrenz reserved his decision until Jan. 10.
Mack was found guilty of manslaughter last week and is to be back in court next Friday to determine next steps before sentencing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 6, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.