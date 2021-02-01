EDMONTON - A man accused of killing a woman at an Edmonton hotel has testified that he paid her for consensual sex before he found her dead in his room's bathtub.
Bradley Barton, 52, of Mississauga, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue. The body of the 36-year-old Metis and Cree mother was discovered at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.
The long-distance truck driver told a jury Monday that he was hauling furniture from Idaho to Edmonton with two colleagues. They had difficulty getting through customs, then checked into the hotel.
Barton, who is tall with grey and white hair, said in a grizzly voice that he and some co-workers went for drinks at a nearby bar. He later went outside to have a smoke.
"I noticed a man walking around, picking up cigarette butts and stuff like that," Barton said.
"I briefly had a conversation with him ... I asked him if he had any lady friends."
The man then rode off on a bicycle and returned and a short time later with Gladue, Barton said, and a deal was struck for sex.
"Her name was Cindy. We chit-chatted and I asked her rate," Barton testified.
Barton said the man told him the rate was $100, but they agreed to $60.
He told court that he and Gladue then had consensual sex and she left. The next day, he called her again and she returned to the hotel.
Medical experts have already testified that Gladue bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.
This is the second trial for Barton in relation to Gladue's death. His first trial in 2015 sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women. The case ended up before the Supreme Court of Canada. The high court ordered in 2019 that Barton be retried.
GRAPHIC WARNING: The following details may disturb some readers.
Barton said sex on the first night with Galdue involved using four of his fingers at once "up to my knuckles."
He said Gladue was "bubbly" when she returned the second night. She met him at the bar and they had a few beers before they headed back to his room.
On the way back to his room, Barton said he asked a co-worker if he "wanted a piece of this." The man declined and Barton, married with two sons, said he warned the man "what happens on the road, stays on the road."
Barton's testimony continued Monday afternoon.
A gynecologist and a medical examiner previously told the jury that Gladue suffered an 11-centimetre tear to her vaginal wall, and that it was like nothing they had seen before in their years of work.
Dr. Erin Bader, who works at Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital, testified that the wound was due to excessive force.
The jury also heard about the search history on Barton's laptop up to nine days before Gladue was found dead.
There were 191 entries, including searches and links to videos of vaginas being torn or ripped by large objects.
Justice Stephen Hillier has warned jurors they should not make their decision based on character, even if Barton's search history gives them a poor impression.
Barton's lawyer, Dino Bottos, said in his opening statement Monday that jurors should keep an open mind.
He said all they need to determine is whether Gladue consented to sex and whether Barton foresaw that what he was doing could harm her.
The trial is scheduled another month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021
