MONTREAL - A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident on Thursday evening in which a Montreal officer was allegedly disarmed and seriously injured following a traffic stop.
Mamadi III Fara Camara appeared in court Friday morning to face charges that also include aggravated assault of a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and illegally discharging a firearm, police said.
Police offered few new details on Friday afternoon about the incident, only saying that the investigation remains ongoing.
Police had initially said on Thursday that one of their members had been shot in the upper body, but they walked that back later that night and said investigators still needed to determine what had happened.
They said today the officer's firearm was taken by the suspect following the traffic stop and said the officer was transported to hospital with a head injury.
A police spokesman says the nature of the officer's injuries hasn't been confirmed and wouldn't say whether the police-issued firearm had been recovered.
The police officer was conscious on the way to hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Quebec's criminal prosecution service said the suspect is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a hearing to decide whether he will remain detained.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.
