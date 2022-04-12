WINNIPEG - Highlights of Tuesday's Manitoba budget:
— The education tax rebate for residential and farm properties is to rise to 37.5 per cent from 25 per cent, which would saving the average homeowner $196 annually.
— The education tax credit for renters is to expand to cover more low-income earners, including those in social housing.
— Annual vehicle registration fees for non-commercial vehicles are to be cut by another $10, following two earlier reductions.
— The threshold at which businesses start paying a tax on their payroll is to rise to $2 million from $1.75 million.
— The government plans to spend $9 million to expand intensive care unit capacity, which was stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic.
— A new venture capital fund is to be set up with $50 million from the government.
— The province is forecasting a deficit of $548 million on $19.9 billion in total spending.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.
