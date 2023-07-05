WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government says a proposed search for the remains of two slain Indigenous women believed to be in a landfill north of Winnipeg is too risky.
Premier Heather Stefanson says the province cannot knowingly risk workers' health and safety for a search with no guarantee that the remains will be found.
Stefanson made the comments in a written statement after meeting with relatives of some of the women believed to have been killed before ending up in the Prairie Green landfill.
Her office later clarified that the province would not stop a search if the federal government supports one and can provide sufficient safeguards around the risks.
Cambria Harris, a daughter of one of the victims, posted on social media that Stefanson is retraumatizing the family and being disrespectful.
Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to have been killed last year.
Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in their deaths as well as the deaths of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found in another landfill, and an unidentified woman who Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman. Her remains have not been found.
Last month, another relative said the federal government sat down with the families and expressed support for searching the landfill but hung the onus on the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.
