ST. THERESA POINT, Man. - RCMP say two teenage girls died in the cold outside a home on a remote First Nation in Manitoba.
Mounties were called after the 14-year-old girls were found Wednesday in St. Theresa Point First Nation, a fly-in community about 610 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
The girls were brought to the local nursing station but they both died.
Mounties say it is believed the teens were outside for a period of time.
The temperature was around -23 C overnight in the community.
RCMP say autopsies will be conducted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.
