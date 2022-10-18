IQALUIT, Nunavut - The mayor of Iqaluit says he plans to immediately step down from the job.
Kenny Bell announced his resignation as mayor of Nunavut's capital in a statement on Twitter.
He didn't indicate a reason but says he discussed it with friends and family.
Bell was born in Inuvik in the Northwest Territories and moved to Iqaluit in 1986.
He was elected mayor in October 2019, after serving as a city councillor from 2012 to 2015.
Bell became a well-known face of Iqaluit's water crisis last year, when the city's supply was twice contaminated with fuel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.
