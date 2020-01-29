OTTAWA - Conservative MP Michael Chong says he's not running for leadership of his party.
Chong, who is perhaps best known as one of the few Conservatives in favour of a carbon tax, says now is not the time for him to enter the race.
He sought the top job in 2017, but his departure from party orthodoxy on the environment was a controversial position and he finished fifth.
He told The Canadian Press that on the environment, and some other issues, his party is still evolving in its approach and he hopes that work continues.
He says he's hoping the next leader of the party will restore Canada's place in the world when it comes to meeting international commitments on climate change, foreign aid and defence spending.
Chong, who has represented a rural Ontario riding since 2004, is the latest potential contender to back out of the leadership race.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.
