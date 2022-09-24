OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has approved Nova Scotia's request for federal assistance and will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to assist in recovery from the devastation wreaked by post-tropical storm Fiona.
He says he cancelled his planned visit to Japan for the state funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe to instead focus on supporting Canadians affected by the storm.
Trudeau also announced the federal government will match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross by individuals and corporations over the next 30 days.
Fiona, one of the strongest storms to ever strike Eastern Canada, left a trail of destruction in its wake early Saturday before lingering over western Newfoundland, where a record-breaking storm surge destroyed several homes.
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the military began preparing before receiving the request for assistance and started mobilizing in case called upon to help.
She says reconnaissance is underway to ensure troops are deployed where and when they are needed most, adding they will help with tree and debris removal, restoration of transportation links and more.
Trudeau also says he will visit as soon as possible, while noting he doesn't want to displace any emergency teams who are focused on important work on the ground.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.
