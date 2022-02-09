A three-year-old girl from Barrie, Ont., has been found safe in Toronto after an Amber Alert was issued for her Tuesday evening.
Barrie Police say in a tweet that the girl was located by Toronto Police and she is "in good health."
They say arrangements are now underway to return her to Barrie.
Barrie Police spokesman Peter Leon said officers were called by a "community-based agency" on Tuesday after two children were supposed to be at a residence, but only one was there.
Officers conducted a thorough search of the home but were unable to find the second child.
Leon said there was enough concern for her safety to meet Amber Alert criteria.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.
