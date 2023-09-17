VICTORIA - Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.
In a statement issued today, Eby says the BC New Democrat caucus conducted a thorough internal investigation after a human resources complaint was issued against Walker.
He says that investigation found misconduct on the part of Walker, who was elected the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum in 2020 and is the Parliamentary Secretary for the Sustainable Economy.
The statement says he will no longer be a member of the government caucus or a parliamentary secretary.
It says no additional details will be disclosed as it is a human resources issue.
Walker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.
