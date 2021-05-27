KANESATAKE - A Mohawk man and his wife are filing a human rights complaint against a Quebec hospital after the elderly man was allegedly discharged from the facility wearing barely any clothes.
Winston Nelson, 71, was hospitalized at the St-Eustache hospital, north of Montreal, on Dec. 30 for heart problems.
Nelson's wife, Cheryl Scott, says she sent a taxi to pick him up on Jan. 5, only to find him wearing a hospital gown and a soiled diaper when he arrived home.
The couple, who are from Kanesatake, west of Montreal, told reporters today they mandated a civil rights advocacy group to bring the case on their behalf in front of Quebec's human rights commission.
Fo Niemi, executive director at the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations, said today during the same news conference he sees a disturbing pattern of Quebec hospitals mistreating Indigenous people.
Representatives for the St-Eustache hospital were not immediately available for comment.
The couple say that on a separate occasion, they witnessed nurses at the hospital allegedly mimicking stereotypical Indigenous war chants.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2021.
