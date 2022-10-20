MONTREAL - A 29-year-old man is facing two counts of second-degree murder in the killings of his parents at their northwestern Montreal home on Wednesday evening.
Mitchell Arnott was charged Thursday in the double homicide of his mother, Louise Boucher, 65, and father, Wayne Arnott, 60, found dead inside a home in the suburb of Île-Bizard.
Wayne Arnott was the owner of Bluenose Collectibles, a longtime hobby shop in Pointe-Claire on Montreal's West Island.
Mitchell Arnott appeared in court on Thursday afternoon by video conference.
Police say the killings were likely sparked by a conflict between family members but did not provide any further motive.
Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the accused was found covered in blood and acting in a suspicious manner when he was placed under arrest. Brabant would not confirm reports that the man had shown up at a local hospital.
"We had reason to believe he was in that house during the event," Brabant said. "He had blood on him, it was suspicious, he was arrested and interrogated at length."
A security perimeter was still in place Thursday as major-crimes detectives continued to gather evidence at the scene.
Police were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a home on a residential street overlooking the Rivière des Prairies, and Brabant said officers found the bodies of the couple. The deaths were confirmed by a doctor with the Urgences-Santé ambulance service.
The homicides are the 30th and 31st on Montreal police territory this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.
