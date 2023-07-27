Montreal police say they are investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a mother and her preteen daughter were found in a home.
Police say the woman, 56, and the girl, 12, were found dead inside a home in the southwestern borough of Lachine.
They say officers were called just after midnight about a missing person and that their probe led them to the residence about 75 minutes later.
Const. Mariane Allaire Morin says the deaths were the city's 17th and 18th homicides of the year.
Authorities say they are still looking for the person who was the subject of the initial call to police.
Police have established a large security perimeter in the residential neighbourhood as homicide officers and forensic teams investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.
