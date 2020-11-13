Montreal police said Friday evening that they still don't know the nature of the event that led to a major operation in a neighbourhood north of downtown.
Large numbers of police -- including members of tactical units -- were still in the area around the offices of video-game maker Ubisoft at 5:30 p.m. Officers also cordoned off an area around another nearby Ubisoft office.
Police said on Twitter that "no threat has been identified for now."
Police spokeswoman Veronique Comtois said no arrests have been made and no injuries or deaths reported, but that the investigation was still ongoing.
More than a dozen heavily armed members of a police tactical squad entered the Ubisoft building around 3 p.m.
A vehicle was parked in front of the building on St-Laurent Boulevard in the city's Mile End neighbourhood, and at least three ambulances were standing by.
A large perimeter had been cordoned off by police tape, and police and the mayor were asking people to avoid the area.
Around 3:30 p.m., police began to escort people out of the building in groups of around 20 people and took them to waiting busses.
Police wouldn't say how many people were evacuated, just that they would be met by investigators and would have the option to speak with a social worker.
In an earlier tweet police said the operation was triggered bya 911 call.
Comtois said that remains under investigation.
Hugo Lefevre, who works at Ubisoft, said he had just returned from lunch when a rumour started spreading through the building that there was a potential hostage situation in the building.
He said at first he thought it might be a prank, but then he was met at the door by police with weapons drawn.
“It doesn’t feel real,” he said.
A spokesman for Ubisoft said the company was aware of the situation and was working with local authorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.