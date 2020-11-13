Montreal police say they responded to a hostage-taking call Friday but no threat was detected and no injuries were reported.
Police said on Twitter that their operation, which included the deployment of tactical units, was over but an investigation would look into what prompted the call.
Large numbers of officers responded to the call in a neighbourhood north of downtown around the offices of video-game maker Ubisoft.
More than a dozen heavily armed members of a police tactical squad entered the Ubisoft building around 3 p.m.
A vehicle was parked in front of the building on St-Laurent Boulevard in the city's Mile End neighbourhood, and at least three ambulances were standing by.
A large perimeter was cordoned off by police tape, and police and the mayor asked people to avoid the area.
Around 3:30 p.m., police began to escort people out of the building in groups of around 20 and took them to waiting busses.
Police wouldn't say how many people were evacuated, just that they would be met by investigators and would have the option to speak with a social worker.
In an earlier tweet police said the operation was triggered by a 911 call.
Hugo Lefevre, who works at Ubisoft, said he had just returned from lunch when a rumour started spreading through the building that there was a potential hostage situation.
He said at first he thought it might be a prank, but then he was met at the door by police with weapons drawn.
"It doesn’t feel real," he said.
A spokesman for Ubisoft said the company was aware of the situation and was working with local authorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
