MONTREAL - There was a festive mood across downtown Montreal today as thousands of residents took part in the city's Pride parade, which returned after last year's sudden cancellation.
Simon Gamache, head of parade organizer Pride Montréal, says around 15,500 people participated.
He says people flocked to the parade to show they're proud of who they are and because members of LGBTQ+ communities continue to face too many injustices.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante participated in the parade, riding on a float with popular drag queen Barbada.
Also in attendance were several provincial cabinet ministers, including Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault, as well as federal ministers Pascale St-Onge et Steven Guilbeault.
Last year's parade was cancelled hours before it was scheduled to begin, and a report later blamed miscommunication among Pride Montréal employees for the unexpected move.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.
