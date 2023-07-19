MONTREAL - The traffic control worker seriously injured last week in a hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal's east end has died.
Montreal police say the 39-year-old man died on Monday.
He was sent to hospital in critical condition after a vehicle drove into the roadwork site near the intersection of Industriel and Saint-Jean-Baptiste boulevards at around 10:20 p.m. on July 12.
The driver who allegedly caused the fatal collision surrendered to authorities later that week.
A second worker, also a 39-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
Montreal police say their investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
