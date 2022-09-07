JAMES SMITH CREE NATION - Police responded to a report of a person armed with a knife Wednesday as more details emerged about the victims and the remaining suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon.
A notice sent over Saskatchewan's emergency alert system said a person armed with a knife and reportedly driving a stolen vehicle may be connected to the weekend attacks.
The person is reported to have been travelling in a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche in the community of Wakaw, Sask., and police urged people in the area to seek immediate shelter.
It was the first public sign of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, 32, since Tuesday, when police surrounded a house on the James Smith Cree Nation and later left with no sign of him.
Sanderson is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and break and enter after a series of attacks Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured on James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon.
A second suspect — Sanderson's brother Damien — was found dead Monday.
RCMP released the full list of victims' names Wednesday, while court records showed Myles Sanderson had previously assaulted at least two of the victims in the Labour Day weekend stabbings.
In Saskatoon, family members paid tribute to Bonnie Burns, 48, who was killed on James Smith Cree Nation.
At an emotional news conference, her brother Mark Arcand's voice wavered as he said the family feels broken and hurt. Burns died on her property while trying to protect her children, he said.
"Right outside of her home, she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three little boys," Arcand said.
"How can somebody do this to women and children? Words can't express the pain that we're feeling."
Burns' 28-year-old son, Gregory, was also killed, as was a woman who lived nearby who came to help.
Another son, a teen, was stabbed in the neck and survived, Arcand said. The boy attended the news conference and wept quietly in the audience as two women held him in their arms.
Some younger children inside the home witnessed the attack and had to walk by the victims afterward, Arcand added.
"I think they had to pass by their mom, and that innocent lady, and their brother laying outside, and they were taken away to family within the community."
Arcand urged people to remember Bonnie Burns as a loving mother and foster parent who helped people in her community and cared for those around her. Her husband sat beside Arcand but did not speak.
Brian Burns, in a brief comment to media after the news conference, said he and Bonnie would have celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sept. 24. They got married on Bonnie’s birthday so they’d never forget the anniversary, he said.
Among the other people killed was Earl Burns, 66. His wife Joyce Burns was stabbed Sunday and remained in hospital, a family spokesperson said. The couple are Sanderson's former in-laws.
Court documents released Wednesday show Sanderson attacked Earl and Joyce Burns in Prince Albert on Jan. 15, 2015, when he was 24 years old. He was handed a sentence of two years less a day at a provincial jail.
The documents say he had repeatedly stabbed Earl Burns with a knife, and wounded Joyce Burns. The court records, from Melfort and Prince Albert courthouses, show Sanderson has a history of terrorizing residents of James Smith Cree Nation, with his jail sentences getting lengthier as he aged. Other offences include assaulting his former partner and mother of his children. In 2015, he was given a six-month sentence.
An online fundraiser for victims and their families was closed Tuesday after surpassing its $100,000 goal. A separate GoFundMe page was created Wednesday for the Burns family and raised $9,000 in its first three hours.
Arcand said coming to terms with why the attacks occurred will take time.
"We don't know. We want to leave it at that," he said. "We need the RCMP to do their work, we need to let the professionals do their work and we need to support that work."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.
— With files from Steve Lambert and Brittany Hobson in Winnipeg
