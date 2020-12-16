Seven health-care workers have become the first people inoculated against COVID-19 in four more provinces, continuing Canada's rollout of the vaccine as cases of the virus mount.
Nurses were first in line for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, while Prince Edward Island administered the vaccine first to workers at a long-term care home and Manitoba bestowed the honour on an ICU doctor.
"It's an early Christmas present," said Ellen Foley-Vick, a public health nurse who was first to receive the vaccine in St. John's, N.L.
Masked onlookers applauded as she stood up and proclaimed that the shot didn't hurt a bit.
Registered nurse Danielle Sheaves was first in line for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot at Dalhousie University in Halifax.
Another nurse to get the shot there, Haley Avery, said the process was "very uneventful," though she was excited and grateful to be vaccinated.
"There is certainly an element of trying to set a good example," Avery said. "I think it's fantastic that there are so many health-care workers who with very little thought, have stepped up to get the immunization because they know it is the right thing to do."
In Prince Edward Island, a resident care worker and a nurse at the Garden Home -- a long-term care facility -- got the first doses, along with a doctor who works at multiple nursing homes.
Dr. Brian Penner, who works at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, was first to receive the shot in Manitoba.
"We are extremely lucky that we live in Canada, in Manitoba, and that people made huge efforts to get us this vaccine," he said Wednesday.
Front-line health-care workers and staff and residents of long-term care homes are up first for vaccinations across much of the country.
Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia began giving shots Tuesday, after the first ones in Canada were given in Ontario and Quebec on Monday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also said Canada is to get up to 168,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine by the end of December, ahead of schedule.
It has not yet been approved by Health Canada, but Trudeau has said deliveries could begin within 48 hours of getting the green light.
As it stands, officials are currently conducting a "dry run," practising the rollout before the vaccines arrive.
But Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, warned that the vaccination campaign doesn't spell the immediate end of the pandemic.
"We are not at the end of living with COVID-19. Rather, we are at the beginning of the end," he said. "As welcome as news of a first vaccine for Canadians may be, it is crucial for Canadians to continue following the guidance of their local public health authorities, and to keep up with individual public health practices."
The vaccines are being administered as the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada nears 500,000.
As of Tuesday night, more than 475,000 Canadians had been diagnosed with the virus. Upwards of 13,650 have died.
Quebec counted 1,897 new diagnoses on Wednesday, along with 43 new deaths.
Ontario also logged 43 deaths, and 2,139 new cases of the virus, marking the second straight day of 2,000-plus cases for the province.
Ontario's government has asked the province's hospitals to prepare to use their surge capacity within 48 hours as cases continue to soar.
The CEO of Ontario Health, which co-ordinates several agencies in the province's health-care system, made the request in a memo to hospitals.
Matt Anderson asked hospitals in the province's lockdown and red zones to ensure they have at least 10 to 15 per cent surge capacity for adult COVID-19 patients.
Nova Scotia counted four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while New Brunswick logged eight.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020
