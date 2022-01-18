More students in Quebec and Ontario headed back to class today after the scheduled return to in-person learning was delayed Monday by a winter storm.
While some Ontario students had returned to the classroom on Monday, the plan was set back for many parts of the province when heavy snow halted school bus services.
Many students in Quebec were also returning to school in-person this morning for the first time this year after learning online since the end of holiday break.
Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Ottawa radio station CFRA that the province may announce a plan to reduce COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days, even as the province set a new daily record for hospitalizations.
Toronto medical officer of health Eileen de Villa also appeared cautiously optimistic, telling reporters this morning that the rate of infection in the city may have plateaued or started to decline, although the situation continues to put a strain on hospitals.
Ontario reported a record 4,183 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, including 580 people in intensive care, while Quebec saw 89 more deaths and a 36-patient rise in hospitalizations to reach 3,417.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.
