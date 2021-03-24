VICTORIA - More than 1,400 laid-off tourism and hospitality workers are set to provide non-clinical help with the COVID-19 immunization rollout in British Columbia.
Premier John Horgan says the province has partnered with 14 hard-hit businesses across the province to help get some of their employees back to work.
He says the companies or organizations include Air Canada, WestJet, Vancouver International Airport, Vancouver Canucks, Tourism Whistler, B.C. Business Council and the B.C. Chamber of Commerce.
Ceres Terminals Canada, which operates the cruise port at Vancouver's Canada Place, is also providing staff to work in the mass immunization clinics being set up across the province.
Regional vice-president Kathy deLisser says the cruise ship industry has been hit hard and the partnership helps B.C. residents get immunized and begin travelling again.
Horgan says B.C.'s vaccination program has seen success but the province has also seen a recent increase in cases, which means residents must continue to follow public health guidelines.
"All of us are tired of this," he told a news conference Wednesday. "We're just exhausted with COVID-19. But we are not out of the woods yet. We have several more miles to go before we rest."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.
