CHEMAINUS, B.C. - A newsletter circulating online from a First Nation community on Vancouver Island says more than 160 unmarked and undocumented graves have been found at a former residential school site.
The Penelakut Tribe could not be reached for comment, but the newsletter said the graves were found at the former Kuper Island Industrial School site near Chemainus, B.C.
The Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at the University of British Columbia said records show more than 100 students died at the school between 1890 and 1966.
Two sisters are reported to have drowned in 1959 while trying to escape the school.
The federal government took over the administration of the school in 1969 before closing the institution in 1975.
There has been a series of recent discoveries using ground-penetrating radar of what are believed to be the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Eric Simons, a PhD student in anthropology at the University of British Columbia, has been working with the Penelakut Tribe at the former school site.
He said in an interview Tuesday that researchers have been working off and on at the site since 2014.
The ground-penetrating radar doesn't find actual bodies but grave shafts, as well as changes in the soil, Simons said.
The school was demolished in the 1980s and Simons said that has been a challenge for both researchers and the community.
"Where it once stood is the core or centre of the main Penelakut town, so people live around that space," Simons said.
"That's part of the emotional and spiritual stress caused by the fact there was knowledge of missing children buried on the landscape but without knowledge, of specifically in many cases where they are."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference Tuesday that the findings by the Penelakut Tribe deepen the pain of Indigenous people across the country.
He said the government is committed to telling the truth about what happened at residential schools.
Premier John Horgan said he's worked to reach out to Indigenous groups to get a better understanding of what can be done to help, and the government will make resources available for affected communities.
"It would be, I think, premature for us to do anything other than to await the direction of the communities that are going through not just the grieving of the revelations of these discoveries but generational trauma," he said.
The Tk'emlups band in Kamloops, B.C., announced the discovery of potentially 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former residential school in their community in May.
The band is expected to release a report of the findings into the discovery on Thursday.
— By Nick Wells in Vancouver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.