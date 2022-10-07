OTTAWA - More than 10,000 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard will be forever barred from Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday as he announced the federal government is bringing in tough new immigration measures against the Iranian regime.
"We are using the most powerful tools at our disposal to crack down on this brutal regime," Trudeau said Friday afternoon at a news conference on Parliament Hill.
He said Canada intends to list the Iranian regime, including the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, under the most powerful provision of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. This will mean the top 50 per cent of the Revolutionary Guard leadership will be deemed inadmissible to Canada, which Trudeau said is a permanent decision.
Trudeau said this has been used against regimes that committed war crimes or genocide, such as in Bosnia and Rwanda, and will "raise the bar internationally in holding Iran accountable."
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who joined Trudeau for the announcement, said Canada will also expand its sanctions and hold members of the Revolutionary Guard, which she called a "terrorist organization," to account.
Canada does not list Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist entity.
Trudeau also said the federal government will create a new sanctions bureau and allocate $76 million to bolster the ability of Global Affairs Canada and the RCMP to implement sanctions.
A brutal crackdown on women's and human rights protesters across Iran has put the federal Liberal government under mounting pressure to deem the Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group.
That has coincided with the 1,000-day anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752 near Tehran, which killed 176 people, most of whom were headed through Ukraine to Canada.
Relatives of those killed when Iran's military shot down the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner in January 2020 say Canada has become a safe haven for regime officials.
"Canada has become a safe haven for the criminals of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Hamed Esmaeilion testified Thursday afternoon to the House of Commons justice committee.
Esmaeilion leads a group representing grieving families, many of whom are aware of numerous people who have worked for the regime, or are related to senior officials, moving freely in Canada.
"This is a big concern for Iranian people," he said.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.
