EDMONTON - The mother of a woman killed at an Edmonton hotel says the pain she continues to feel 10 years later is unspeakable.
Donna McLeod has told a sentencing hearing for Ontario truck driver Bradley Barton that she relives her daughter's death every day.
Barton, who is 53, was convicted in February in the manslaughter of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Métis and Cree woman, who died in his room at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.
Barton's trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.
McLeod said in her victim impact statement that it's difficult for people to understand what it's like to lose a child and to hear in court the pain Barton caused her daughter just before her death.
The victim impact statement was read in court by a family representative.
The Crown is asking that Barton be sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison, be listed on the national sex offenders registry, and to be banned for life from owning restricted firearms.
It was the second trial for Barton. A jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder, which sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.
