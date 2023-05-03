OTTAWA - The House of Commons has passed a bill that takes aim at child labour and forced labour around the world.
The new law will require Canadian companies and government departments to scrutinize their supply chains and file reports on them.
The intent is to ensure none of their products or components are made by children in sweatshops in other countries, or by people forced to work excessive hours.
Conservatives supported Liberals in passing the bill, which was first introduced in the Senate and was sponsored in the House of Commons by Liberal MP John McKay.
The Bloc Québécois and NDP have been critical of the measure, saying it doesn't actually hold companies accountable and doesn't have the power to end these harmful practices.
The NDP says it voted against the bill this afternoon and will continue pushing two of its own bills that aim to create more accountability.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.
