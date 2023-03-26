INDIAN BROOK, N.S. - Mounties in Sipekne’katik First Nation in central Nova Scotia are seeking a woman who is a person of interest in a firearms complaint, and who they had earlier warned may be "on foot" with a handgun in the community.
RCMP in the Mi'kmaq community had issued a public alert for the 27-year-old just after 7 p.m. local time Sunday, but cancelled that alert just before 10 p.m.
Investigators say the incident started inside a house on Dowie Road earlier Sunday evening in the First Nation, which is located about 66 kilometres north of Halifax.
In an update later Sunday evening, investigators say they have searched the residence and did not find evidence of a gun being present or discharged, and that no one was injured in the home.
Police say in their update they're still seeking 27-year-old Shannon Yvonne Hudson as a person of interest in the gun complaint, describing her as five feet, three inches tall and 119 pounds with shoulder length light brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light sweater and a red hat, and police are asking anyone who has information on her whereabouts to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.
