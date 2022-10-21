NORMAN WELLS, N.W.T. - RCMP in the Northwest Territories have seized several firearms, as well as swords and ammunition, from a property in Norman Wells.
Police say on Monday they executed a search warrant at a home in the community.
As a result of the search, police seized 16 long-barrel firearms, four restricted handguns and three air rifles.
Police also seized three swords and more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition.
No charges have been laid.
A disposition hearing is planned regarding seized firearms that were allegedly not properly stored.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.
