MADRID - A historic summit of North Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders is expected to wrap up today, capping off a worldwide summit tour focused squarely on Russia's war in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened with other NATO leaders in Madrid, Spain Wednesday to approve a new strategic concept that will chart the defence plans of the alliance for the next decade.
Today, the leaders will discuss plans to protect the alliance's southern flank, particularly against the threat of terrorism.
The NATO meeting followed a Group of Seven Summit in the Bavarian Alps in Germany where leaders pledged support for Ukraine.
Before that, the prime minister was in Kigali, Rwanda, for a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government whose nations were feeling the global impacts of the war, including the energy crisis and threat of famine.
After the NATO summit, the prime minister will be hosted by Spain's President Pedro Sanchez for a short visit before flying home to Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.