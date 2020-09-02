FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's Liberal party is promising a balanced budget no later than the third year of its mandate if elected to govern on Sept. 14.
Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers made the pledge today while campaigning in St. Stephen, where he said the party would make fiscal responsibility a top priority.
He also took a swipe at Tory Leader Blaine Higgs, saying the Liberals would not adopt the Conservatives' approach of balancing the budget on the backs of the province's most vulnerable.
On the campaign trail today in Oromocto, Higgs declined to say when his party would balance New Brunswick's books if re-elected.
He says the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put that kind of fiscal pledge out of reach.
The Tory leader asked if Vickers is willing to raise taxes, something Higgs has promised not to do.
Higgs says the province's budget deficit currently stands at $300 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.
