MONTREAL - The organization responsible for Montreal's new light-rail train line says it's looking into the situation after track switch problems led to two service disruptions within 24 hours of the network's official launch on Monday.
It emerged today that a second service interruption occurred at around 11 p.m. Monday and lasted about an hour, during which time would-be riders were directed to shuttle buses.
That followed a 75-minute service interruption on the line known as the REM during the morning rush hour, including a 45-minute total shutdown.
Spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau says the REM will make adjustments to its communications after its social media accounts were silent about the nighttime disruption, with messages appearing only in stations and inside trains.
Meanwhile, the REM counted 25,000 passengers on Monday, far fewer than the approximately 60,000 riders a day who took to the network on Saturday and Sunday when entry was free.
Rouillard-Moreau says Monday ridership nevertheless demonstrates interest in the new transit service, which is expecting around 30,000 daily passengers during the busier autumn season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.