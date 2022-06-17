The Assembly of First Nations says it has voted to suspend National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.
The AFN's executive committee and board of directors say in a release Friday that her suspension is effective immediately pending the outcome of investigations into four complaints against her.
It says Archibald's suspension was prompted by public statements she made Thursday that breached her obligations to the AFN and are contrary to her oath of office, the AFN's code of conduct and its Whistleblower Policy.
