TORONTO - An emergency alert issued by the Ontario government says an incident has been reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.
The alert says there has been no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.
It also says that emergency staff are responding to the situation.
People living near the plant do not need to take protective actions but are asked to stay tuned to the media for further information.
More coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.