OTTAWA - Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will not appear in person to provide her accounting of federal finances today because of concerns over COVID-19.
Freeland said on Twitter that two of her staffers tested positive after taking rapid antigen tests and that while she has had two negative molecular tests, she will present her update virtually out of an abundance of caution.
More Coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.