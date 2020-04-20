OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a weekend killing rampage in Nova Scotia has now claimed 18 lives.
Investigators are continuing to piece together one of Canada's deadliest mass killings, carried out by a man who at one point donned a police uniform and drove a mock-up cruiser.
The 18 victims include an RCMP officer, a teacher, two nurses, neighbours of the assailant and two correctional officers killed in their home.
The shooter was also killed after being intercepted by police Sunday.
More coming.
