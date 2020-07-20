ST-APOLLINAIRE, Que. - Quebec provincial police believe they've found the body of Martin Carpentier, a Quebec man missing for 12 days and whose daughters had been the subject of an Amber Alert and were found dead.
More to come.
More to come.
