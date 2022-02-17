OTTAWA - Police made several arrests late today as hundreds of antigovernment demonstrators continued to ignore demands they leave the ongoing blockade in Ottawa.
Reporters on the ground witnessed several people arrested on Parliament Hill including one man who was told he was being arrested because of an outstanding warrant.
A few blocks from Parliament Hill, one of the convoy organizers was seen in handcuffs between two police officers.
More Coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.
