Toronto police say they will charge former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in connection with multiple counts of sexual assault.
They say Nygard, 80, will be charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement when he is arrested.
Police say the pending charges relate to alleged assaults in the late 1980s and mid 2000s.
They were announced as Nygard was in a Winnipeg court for an extradition hearing related to different charges.
Nygard consented this morning to being extradited to the United States, where he is facing charges in New York for sexual assaults.
Authorities there accuse Nygard of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities. He has denied all allegations.
More coming.
