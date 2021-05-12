The Northwest Territories says it hopes to get students back into classrooms on Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowknife forced schools to close.
There have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in connection with an outbreak at N.J. Macpherson school in the city.
Students will have to follow public health measures when they return, including mandatory indoor masking and opening windows while on school buses.
Last week, the N.W.T. started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to teens ages 12 to 17 after it swapped doses of the Moderna vaccine with British Columbia.
Nunavut's chief public health officer says the government is also working to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens, but he says there is no timeline on when doses might arrive.
Last week, Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in young people 12 and older, but Nunavut only has the Moderna vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.
