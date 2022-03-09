IQALUIT, Nunavut - Nunavut's chief public health officer says the territory will aim to end its public health emergency on April 11.
Dr. Michael Patterson says COVID-19 public health measures will also ease every two weeks until all restrictions put in place during the pandemic are lifted.
Patterson declared the emergency two years ago as COVID-19 first spread across the country.
Patterson says lifting COVID-19 restrictions will also allow a shift of public health resources.
Starting Monday, gathering sizes can increase across the territory and bars and restaurants can open at 50 per cent capacity.
Nunavut is reporting a total of 472 active cases of COVID-19 and 33 hospitalizations.
"COVID-19 is here to stay, and it is time to move away from life under public health measures," Patterson said in a release Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.
