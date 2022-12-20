KINNGAIT, NUNAVUT - RCMP in Nunavut have charged a 39-year-old man with first-degree murder.
Police have charged Ottokie Pudluq in the death of a 33-year-old woman.
She was found dead in late November at a home in Kinngait, formerly known as Cape Dorset, a hamlet at the southern tip of Baffin Island.
Police have not released her identity.
Pudluq remains in custody and is to appear in court on Feb. 7.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.
